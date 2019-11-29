|
|
Linda L. Stanger
Fair Haven - Linda L. Stanger died peacefully on November 20, 2019 in her home in Fair Haven, NJ. She was born in 1939 in New Rochelle, NY, daughter of Eli J. Loranger Jr. and Marguerite B. Loranger. Linda's paternal grandfather played a leading role in the growth of Detroit based R.L. Polk & Co. Linda was a longtime member of the Seabright Beach Club and the Rumson Country Club and served for many years on the Vestry of All Saints Church. She enjoyed golf and bridge, gardening and needlepoint.
She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and is also survived by her three children, Catherine Stanger, Karen Johnston and Amanda Stanger-Read. She was predeceased by her brother, Eli James Loranger III.
A service will be held at All Saints Church, 202 Navesink Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, 07716 on Saturday December 7th at 1pm. Donations may be made in her memory to All Saints Church, and the Little Hill Foundation (littlehillfoundation.org): 61 Ward Rd, Hardwick Township, NJ 07825.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019