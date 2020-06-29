Linda Lee Adams
Linda Lee Adams, age 70, of Toms River, passed away peacefully at home June 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born September 11, 1949 in Lakewood, New Jersey to Alfred Larsen and Anne Williams. She married her best friend and love, Leonard Adams, on October, 21, 1966.
Linda owned and operated Central Printing in Toms River for the last 35 years with her husband.
Her greatest love was spending time with her family at gatherings and holidays.
Linda was predeceased by her father Alfred O. Larsen and grandson, Corporal Christopher M. Monahan, Jr.
Linda is survived by her husband; brothers Bruce Larsen, Steve and his wife Jeanine Larsen, and Chuck Larsen; sister Claire and husband Brian Whaley; sister-in-law, Mildred and husband Raymond Hagopian; sister-in-law Linda Flesche; and brother-in-law Bud and wife Kathy Adams; her daughters Sandra Monahan and Jennifer Gaeta, son Todd and his wife Karyn; grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyn Monahan, Alyssa and Andrew Sisler, and Jacob and Brooke Adams; plus 6 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces, all of which she loved deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday evening July 1, 2020, between 4:00-7:00 pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Toms River Rotary Club Charitable Foundation, 1358 Hooper Avenue, Suite 319, Toms River, NJ 08753 or to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
The Funeral Home will be enforcing social distancing and capacity limits will be in effect as per the governor's orders.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.