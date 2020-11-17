1/1
Linda M. Ganning
1955 - 2020
Linda M. Ganning

Brick - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Ganning, 65 of Brick, NJ, announce that Linda passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was born in Newark, NJ, and lived in Spring Lake, before moving to Brick 20 years ago.

Linda worked at USPS for a few years and then returned working in the restaurant/bar industry where she was a favorite Jersey Shore bartender for many years. Linda looked forward to her annual trips to Hawaii and enjoyed cooking and entertaining her friends and family throughout the year. She will be missed dearly, but will remain forever in ours hearts.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Edward "Ned" Ganning, her father Leo Evers and her sister Nancy Vannucci.

Surviving is her mother Janet Christie, her daughter, VickiLynn Compton, her two Granddaughters Madison Hook and Jadelyn Hook, her long time significant other Hugh "Mickey" Larkin, three brothers Bill Evers, Bobby Christie and Kevin Christie, two sisters Dawn Mayer and Ava Ballo.

A Memorial Gathering will be Saturday November 21, 2020 from 1-4pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88 Brick.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
