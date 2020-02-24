|
|
Linda Marie Musa
Wall Township - Linda Marie Musa, 65 of Wall Township and formerly of Spring Lake, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Meridian Subacute Care with her devoted family at her bedside after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Linda was born and raised in Spring Lake and Wall, where she resided for over 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, bird watching and being with her family. She was a true Jersey Girl at heart.
Linda received many awards and accolades for her distinguished service with the US Army, Department of Defense as a civilian employee. She began her career serving at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown and continued her career at several locations in Virginia, including the Pentagon and Fort Eustis in Newport News, retiring after 42 years.
She was predeceased by her father William D. Musa and her nephew Brendan W. Murphy.
Surviving is her mother Helen E. Musa of Wall, her siblings William P. Musa of Oregon City, OR, Pamela Musa Murphy of Toms River, Nancy E. Cunard of Howell, Joseph P. Musa of Middletown, Julia Sanders of Allenwood, and Gini Pagnoni of Wall, her nieces and nephews, Brian W. Murphy, Kevin W. Murphy, Justin W. Cunard, Ryan Cunard, Keith Sanders, Keri-Lyn Pagnoni, Marissa Pagnoni, Danielle Musa Stevens, Liam Musa, and Gianna Musa, and her great nieces and nephews Grace, Gavin, Kate and Chase Murphy and Greyson Stevens.
Visitation on Thursday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please go directly to the Church on Friday. Burial in the Musa plot at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020