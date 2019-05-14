Services
Eatontown - Linda R. Maffia (nee: Lewis), 79, long-time resident of Eatontown, formerly of the Oranges, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Loving mother of James Maffia, Gina Maffia and Anthony Maffia. Beloved grandmother of 1 grand-daughter and 2 great-grandchildren. Caring sister of Kaaren Shandroff and the late Larry Lewis. Linda worked for many years as a Dental Assistant and she was also a Dance Instructor for Arthur Murray, active in many ballroom dancing competitions. Linda was also devoted to many charitable causes. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
