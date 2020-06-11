Linda Rae Herdeen
Neptune - Linda Rae Herdeen, 77 of Eatontown, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.
Linda was born to Emil and Florence Stein in Astoria, NY.
She leaves as her legacy two children, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Daughter Kathryn Almeralla of Neptune Township, NJ, her husband Ezequiel Fernando, her son Jonathan Urbina, Jonathan's daughter Autumn Urbina, and Kathryn's two stepchildren, Javier and Maria Fernanda.
Son Michael Herdeen of Ocean Township, NJ, his wife Jennifer Yetka-Herdeen and their two daughters Hannah and Eleanor.
Linda was a Legal Secretary with the Woolworth Corporation and most recently worked for DCP&P in Asbury Park until she retired in 2008. She helped establish "Saturday Soup" a soup kitchen and food pantry at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park, now known as Food Justice. Their mission is to "help meet the immediate needs of hunger in Asbury Park and to organize within our community to prevent hunger and injustice in the future"
Given the Covid-19 situation, the family will not be holding a service at this time. They will have a private family service in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Justice program at Trinity Episcopal Church https://www.trinitynj.com/food-justice/ - use the "Giving" link and choose the Food Justice (soup kitchen, pantry) fund, or mail a check made out to "Trinity Episcopal Church" with "In memory of Linda Herdeen - Food Justice" in the memo line to:
Trinity Episcopal Church
503 Asbury Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.