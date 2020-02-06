|
Linda Sherman
Point Pleasant - Linda Vogel Sherman, 58, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Born in Jersey City to the late William and Nancy (Hauck) Vogel, she lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life.
Linda worked as a Registered Nurse at Monmouth Medical Center and Brick Hospital. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg School of Nursing and enjoyed ceramics, summertime, going to the beach, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her beloved husband of nearly thirty-two years, Scott Sherman; her son, Scott Sherman Jr.; and her daughter, Sara Sherman, all of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are her brother, William Vogel and wife, Lynn; her sister, Nancyann Dickson and husband, Bob; her mother-in-law, Harriet Searing and husband, Bruce; and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Monday, February 10 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 11 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020