Linda Stapinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Stapinski

Wanamassa - Linda Stapinski, of Wanamassa, passed away peacefully on May 7th , finally losing the battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the most generous, loving person and beautiful soul mate of husband, Bill who was blessed to share 38 wonderful years of love, joy, crazy dancing and that warm, heavenly smile. With her business, "Linda's Crafts", she hand made hundreds of in demand treasures. Linda was predeceased by her parents Wilbur and Ruth Smith. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her sister Robyn and her husband Harry Kirk, her nephews and nieces, Jaimie and Jamie Beloso, Jason, Sarah, Leah and Ava Kirk, and Craig, Sarah, Dylan and Mason Kirk. Due to the times, we will have a memorial celebration sometime in the future. "Heavens Newest Angel"

The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved