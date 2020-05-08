Linda Stapinski



Wanamassa - Linda Stapinski, of Wanamassa, passed away peacefully on May 7th , finally losing the battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the most generous, loving person and beautiful soul mate of husband, Bill who was blessed to share 38 wonderful years of love, joy, crazy dancing and that warm, heavenly smile. With her business, "Linda's Crafts", she hand made hundreds of in demand treasures. Linda was predeceased by her parents Wilbur and Ruth Smith. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her sister Robyn and her husband Harry Kirk, her nephews and nieces, Jaimie and Jamie Beloso, Jason, Sarah, Leah and Ava Kirk, and Craig, Sarah, Dylan and Mason Kirk. Due to the times, we will have a memorial celebration sometime in the future. "Heavens Newest Angel"



The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.









