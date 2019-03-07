Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold Twp - Linda W. Mallow, 63, of Freehold Township, died on Monday, March 5, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel Township. She was born in Bedford, Pennsylvania and had resided most of her life in Freehold.

Linda was a bus aide for Negba Bus Company, Lakewood. Prior to that, she was employed for many years at Mother Goose Promotions, Freehold.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.

Her longtime companion, Isabelino Colon, died last August.

Surviving are a daughter, Vickie Colon, Freehold; a stepdaughter Irma Nuez, Howell; three sisters, Brenda Rubinstein, Sherrie Davis, and Terry McFarland.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
