Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Lisa Rozza
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Lisa A. Rozza


1971 - 2019
Lisa A. Rozza Obituary
Lisa A. Rozza

Howell - Lisa A. Rozza age 47 passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at home in Howell.

Lisa was a graduate of Wall Twp. High School and recently of Monmouth University, which was her greatest accomplishment. She loved spending time with her family and friends as well as gardening.

She is predeceased by her father, Carney Rozza.

She is survived by her mother Ann E. Valente, Joseph Valente, the man who raised her as his own and she called dad, one sister, Marie Brody, a niece, Madison Brody, a nephew, Joseph Edwards, a cousin Jason Mc Farland and her Fiance', Chris Iverson.

Lisa is also survived by her fur babies, Freddie and Kitty.

Visitation 4-8pm. 6pm prayer service, Monday August 12, 2019. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the ASPCA, Eatontown.

For condolences visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
