Services
St Gabriels Catholic Church
3016 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
3016 Providence Road
Charlotte, NJ
View Map
Charlotte, NC - Lisa Cassidy passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 after a short, but determined battle with cancer. Lisa is survived by her parents, Paul and Carol; her sisters, Lesley and Lori; nephew, Joe and his wife Laura, their two kids, Joseph and Christopher; and her sweet Golden, Mac. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, June 7 at St. Gabriel Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. The family will receive guests from 10 am until time of Mass. A complete biography may be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
