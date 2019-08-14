|
Lisa Bisbee
Oakhurst - Lisa E. Bisbee, 60, a longtime resident of Oakhurst, peacefully passed away Friday, August 9th, at her home surrounded by her family, after a valiant battle against cancer. Lisa was raised in Middletown and lived in Oakhurst for 40 years before recently moving to Freehold. Lisa loved animals. She had a pony when she was younger and her love of horses continued through out her life. She then became involved with American Kennel Club dog agility competitions and belonged to the Bayshore Companion Dog Club. Her true passion in life was her family. She loved to spend time with them, cooking and entertaining in her home. She was quite the hostess and loved to be surrounded by family and friends. Her circle extended outside of her immediate family. She became close with the children she drove to school everyday for years, and took pride in watching them become young adults. She looked forward to going to work as a school bus driver for the Ocean Township Board of Education.
Lisa is survived by her adoring and devoted husband of nearly 40 years, Bruce Bisbee and their son Tyler, husband of Courtney Bisbee . Lisa also leaves behind her mother Doris Beutel; her step-mother Helga Britton; sister, Melanie Hrbek ; brother, Jeffrey Britton; her aunt and uncle, Lee and Mark Peter along with the light of her life, her grandson, Andrew Joseph and many dear friends that she considered family. She was predeceased by her father Neil Britton; her sister Susan Britton and her nephew Devin Hrbek.
A Memorial Gathering will take place Friday, Aug. 16th from 5-8 pm at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St., Belford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bayshore Companion Dog Club, c/o Denise Marden, 4 Argyle Lane, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019