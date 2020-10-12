Lisa Caren Frank Foley



Manahawkin - Lisa Caren Frank Foley, 57, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 5 after battling cancer. She grew up in Ocean Township, NJ and was part of the OTHS Class of '81. She later moved to Manahawkin where she was a professional bar tender and, most recently, worked as an aesthetician. She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Foley, brother Robert Shields and his wife Lisa Pignato Shields, Step Brothers Brian and Michael Frank, ex Husband Matt Foley, niece, Mackenzie Shields, nephews Robert (RJ) and Jack Shields, and was a loving stepmother to Shannon (Vonheeder) and Matthew Foley. She was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Shields, stepfather, Robert Shields as well as father, Gilbert Frank. Memorial Service will be at Mariner's Masonic Lodge 692 E. Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005 at 1 pm.









