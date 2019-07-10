|
Lisa J. Grosso
Brick - Lisa Jane Grosso, 54 of Brick formerly of Wall died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Neptune, NJ Lisa was a resident of Wall and was a graduate of Wall High School. She loved spending time at the beach or laying beside the pool. Lisa enjoyed doing crafts and making wreaths. She loved animals and would take in any animal that needed a home.
Lisa was predeceased by her parents; Anthony and Barbara Grosso, her sister Kathleen Grosso, her grandparents; Vivian and Norman McRae, grandmother Maria Grosso and her great grandmother Grace Baker.
Surviving are her son Michael A. Mancz, her sister Denise DeSane and her husband David, her brother Dr. Anthony Grosso Jr., and his girlfriend Erica Line, nieces and nephews, Ryan DeSane, Anna DeSane, Dylan DeSane, Anthony Grosso III, Grayson Line, and several cousins and dear friends.
Visiting will be Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Service will be Friday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019