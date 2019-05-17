|
|
Lisa L. Skellinger
Forked River - Lisa Lorraine Skellinger (nee Tirbs) age 53 of Forked River passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Lisa was born in Point Pleasant and was formerly of Wall Township before moving to Forked River in 2004. She graduated from Wall High School in 1983. Lisa retired in 2014 after 33 years as the Activity Director at Geraldine L. Thompson Care Center in Wall. She was a member of the Forked River Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary where she served as past President. Lisa enjoyed horse back riding, walking on the beach and anything to do with nature, but her greatest passion was being a Softball mom.
Lisa is predeceased by her father Egon and her brother Jimmy. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Donald and their children Troy and Amber, her siblings Jamie, Tammy and Tracy. She is also survived by her life-long friend Lisa, Pam and Dee.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1pm until time of remembrance at 3:45 at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Forked River Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 197, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Lisa's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019