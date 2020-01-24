|
|
Lisa Marie DePalma
Wall - Lisa Marie DePalma, 56 of Wall passed away at home January 23, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was born March 26, 1963 in Orange NJ. She graduated from Wall High School in 1982 and was a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was employed for 30 years at the Belmar Shop-Rite, Rt. 35 Wall.
She is survived by her siblings, sister Victoria Nehl (Robert Nehl) of Wall, brother John DePalma (Humberto Hernandez) of Asbury Park, and brother Steven DePalma of Manasquan. She is also survived by her loving aunt, Maria Pompilio of Wall as well as nieces Alexis Clark of Wall, and Anna DePalma of Manasquan and a nephew John Vincent DePalma also of Manasquan. She is predeceased by her parents John and Frances DePalma.
Lisa was a much-loved presence at the Belmar Shop-Rite where for 30 years, she smiled and chatted her way through her workday, becoming a favorite of the store's many loyal customers. She loved reading. Books were her passion as were her almost weekly trips to Barnes and Noble.
Lisa was a huge part of our lives; happily helping with family meals and holidays. She was devoted to her mother Frances and fiercely loved her siblings, nieces and nephews and family. She was and is loved by all of us.
Visitation is on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall NJ from 12pm-4pm. A funeral service will be held at 3:30PM at the funeral home. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020