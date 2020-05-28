Lisa Marie DePugh
Lisa Marie DePugh

Lisa Marie DePugh stayed true to her patriotism to the very end, passing away this Memorial Day weekend on Sunday May 24, 2020. Lisa grew up in Freehold and made her home in Neptune, New Jersey.

She was a bartender at the original Bond Street Bar in Asbury Park during the 1980s, managed Jody's Fishery in Neptune for 17 years before beginning her tenure as a Seafood Manager at Shoprite.

Lisa made everyone feel like family; the Asbury Park LGBTQ community were her sisters and brothers. Lisa continued throughout her adult life to support the local community and made impressions that will far outlast her lifetime.

Lisa is predeceased by her father, Eugene DePugh, and brother, Gene DePugh.

Lisa comes from a long line of strong women and is survived by her mother and best friend, Alma Dowling; the two women laughed and talked every day.

She is also survived by her partner, Mary Kennedy, her brothers, Steven DePugh; and Eric and his wife Dana DePugh; her cousins Laurie and her children Lindsay and Jodee Distasio; Rick and his wife Maria Bowen; nephews Steve and his wife Rebecca DePugh; and Scott and his wife Alissa, and their daughters Cicely and Scarlet DePugh. Lisa was incredibly proud of her nephews and their service to our country: Steve DePugh is an active member of the United States Airforce and Scott served in the United States Navy.

Lisa will be laid to rest in a private interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold on Friday May 29th, but her spirit will be with us forever.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
