Lisa Raimondo -Nowell
Tinton Falls - Lisa Raimondo-Nowell of Tinton Falls passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Daniel and Rose Raimondo and raised in Edison, NJ. Lisa was a true free spirit who lived a life of adventure. She graduated Kean University and became an entrepreneur at the early age of 23 starting her first business, a salon and spa. She went on to create a jewelry packaging company, RaGar, in Ocean Township. Her clientele ranged nationwide with factories in Thailand and inland China. She sold her company in 2016, only to have a successful career in real estate with Gloria Neilson in Ocean Township.
Lisa is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey S. Nowell and her parents, Daniel and Rose Raimondo of Tinton Falls, NJ. Her beautiful children Andrew Nowell and girlfriend Brianna Rafferty of Neptune, Elizabeth Nowell and fiancé Alex Hauser of Lynchburg, VA. Her sisters Monica Raimondo of Parlin, Daniella Raimondo-DePalma and her husband Dr. David DePalma of Highlands, and brother David Raimondo, life partner, Marbeila and nieces, Anika, Sophie, Abi and nephew Gerard all of Mexico City, Mexico.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Lisa will live on in our hearts forever and the family would like to help by donating to the Brain & Behavioral Research Foundation in honor of Lisa's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019