Lloyd Barry Johnson
Fort McCoy, FL - Lloyd Barry Johnson of Fort McCoy, Florida, passed away peacefully on 19 April 2020. Born in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ on May 2, 1941. Lloyd was the son of Lloyd and Helen (Sherman) Johnson. His father, a paint shop foreman at Johnson Brothers Boat Yard in Point Pleasant, NJ, achieved national recognition as a master decorative shore bird carver and painter.
Lloyd graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School in 1959. He also graduated from IBM Technical School in Newark NJ. He never married. He was a car buff, especially antique cars. His first car was a 1931 Model A Ford. He also later owned a 1922 Model T Ford; in later years he owned a 1960 Morgan sports car. He enjoyed photography and developed his films in his own "dark room". Like his father, Lloyd was a gifted wood carver, specializing in eastern shore ducks. He was also a bicycling enthusiast; building his own bicycle and riding the entire California coastline to British Vancouver, Canada; and much of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. He served in the US Army, in Germany and as a medic during the Vietnam War. He was employed and retired from the U S Mint in San Francisco before moving to Fort McCoy, Florida.
Surviving Lloyd is his sister Susan Auchincloss and her children and their spouses: Leah LeFevre Peak (Barry) of Valrico, FL., Lloyd Brian Auchincloss (Sue) of San Jose, CA., and Elizabeth Auchincloss Strickler (Rob) of Elizabethtown, PA. Grand nieces and nephews are: Josie Peak and Cora and Samuel Strickler.
Lloyd has requested that his remains be cremated, and his ashes distributed over Samuel B. Taylor State Park located in Marion County California.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020