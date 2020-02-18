|
Lloyd Estin
Tinton Falls - Lloyd Estin, 79 of Tinton Falls passed away on Monday, February 17th.
Mr. Estin received his Bachelor's in Science and his Master of Science in electrical engineering from City College of New York. Lloyd continued his studies and obtained a Professional Engineering license. He worked for Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, New York where he played a role in the development of the Lunar Excursion Module that landed the first men on the moon.
Lloyd was an avid fan of the NY Giants and the NY Mets. He enjoyed attending many professional sporting events with his family and was fortunate to attend Super Bowl 42 with his son and grandson. He was a patient, proud, humble and optimistic man who always saw the glass as half full.
He enjoyed reading and learning about any science topic, often sending articles of interest to his children and grandchildren with a handwritten note. He was a role model, instilling in them his strong belief in education. As a result, all have achieved or are working toward advanced degrees.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Estin; three children and their spouses, David and Mindy Estin, Beth and John Hordines and Allison and Randy Hull; his sister, Rosalie Yampolsky; six grandchildren, John, Samantha, Joshua, Matthew, Isaac and Zora.
Funeral services are Wednesday, February 19th, 11 am, Congregation Torat El, 301 Monmouth Road, Ocean. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020