Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's R.C. Church
311 Carr Avenue
Keansburg, NJ
View Map
Hazlet - Lloyd F. Beriault, 92, of Hazlet, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in NYC, NY he was raised in the Bronx before moving to Hazlet in 1960.

Mr. Beriault served in the US Army before being Honorably Discharged. He was an accountant for many years in the Steamship industry before retiring. He was a communicant of St. Ann's R.C. Church in Keansburg. He enjoyed golfing and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 67 years Dorothy Beriault (née Garland); his children: Susan Beriault-Williams, Lee Ann Haubert and her husband Harry, and Mark Beriault and his wife Karen; four grandchildren: Zack and Hunter Haubert and Lindsay and Tyler Beriault.

Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, January 4 at St. Ann's R.C. Church 311 Carr Avenue in Keansburg. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
