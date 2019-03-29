Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Hingham, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
916 Main St.
Hingham, CT
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
110 North Street
Ridgefield, CT
Hingham, MA - Lockwood Dexter Street (Dexter,) devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, died on March 26, 2019, in Hingham, Massachusetts. He was 85.

Dexter is survived by his wife Marcia Larson Street of Hingham, MA; children William Lockwood Street, of Weymouth, MA, Jennifer Lynne Street (Kyle Erlandsen) of Newton, MA, Richard Larson (Mara Sales) Street of Sandy Hook, CT; grandsons Erik, Alex and Jack Street, Anders and Lockwood Erlandsen; sister Virginia Street (Roger) Hanson, of Hyde Park, NY.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 30 from 10 to 11 AM at House of Prayer Lutheran Church - 916 Main St.; Hingham, MA 02043. Funeral services will take place at the church at 11 AM immediately following the visitation. Graveside funeral services will take place on Monday, April 1 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dexter's memory may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA, 02061; House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Hingham; or Shore Acres Yacht Club Hurricane Sandy Rebuild Fund, P.O. Box 4337, Brick, NJ, 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
