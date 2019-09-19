|
Loerleli Lynn Moon
Lakewood - Loerleli Lynn Moon,65, originally of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Fort Monmouth, Eatontown, NJ. Surviving are her sons Gary and his wife Dawn and Mathew; brothers Sydney and William McCord and Harry Baier; sister Madeline Smith; and 3 grandchildren Madison, Olivia, Angelina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and long time friends. A Celebration of Loerleli's Life will be Saturday from 12 - 2 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the family. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019