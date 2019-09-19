Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loerleli Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loerleli Lynn Moon


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loerleli Lynn Moon Obituary
Loerleli Lynn Moon

Lakewood - Loerleli Lynn Moon,65, originally of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Fort Monmouth, Eatontown, NJ. Surviving are her sons Gary and his wife Dawn and Mathew; brothers Sydney and William McCord and Harry Baier; sister Madeline Smith; and 3 grandchildren Madison, Olivia, Angelina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and long time friends. A Celebration of Loerleli's Life will be Saturday from 12 - 2 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to the family. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loerleli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now