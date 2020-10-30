Lois A. Adubato
Port Monmouth - Lois Ann Adubato, 68, a lifelong resident of Port Monmouth, passed away Wednesday, October 28th. Lois was born in Red Bank, on October 26, 1952, a daughter of the late Doris and Henry Schacht. Lois was a service representative at Verizon in Shrewsbury for 30 years and belonged to the Port Monmouth Community Church. Lois loved being with her grandchildren especially trips to the beach with them. She found peace and joy in her garden. Sunflowers were her favorite. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and wreaths with the flowers from her garden and even silk flowers. Lois will always be remembered for her sharp dressing. She was always dressed to the nines with coordinating jewelry, nails and make-up. Her style and wicked sense of humor will be missed.
Lois is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 41 years, Thomas Adubato along with their 2 sons, John and his fiancée Marilou, and Thomas "Mebow." She also leaves behind her sister Wanda Wohlin and brother William Schacht and 5 grandchildren; Braun, Autumn, Noah, Madison, and Chase. She was predeceased by her sister Carolyn.
Visitation is private for the family and a Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Port Monmouth Community Church, 78 Main St, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758 Condolences may be expressed at www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com