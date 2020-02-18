|
Lois A. (nee Redding) Bauer, 84 of Punta Gorda, FL. and formerly of Neptune passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home.
Born in Montclair, she had resided in Neptune for many years. Lois retired from the Neptune Public Library. She was a member of the Shark River Beach & Yacht Club and had served as the President. She has resided in Punta Gorda, Florida for over 30 years and while there was a member of the Eagle Point Social Club in Florida served as it's President as well.
Lois loved to entertain her family and many friends as well as hosting tea parties in her home.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Bauer in 1994, her parents John Redding and Helen Redding Owens, and her siblings Helene Janocha, Jack Redding, and Thomas Redding.
Surviving is her longtime companion Harvey Smith of Punta Gorda, FL, her devoted daughters, Lauren Bauer and her partner John Hagan of Bradley Beach, and Kathleen Cipriano and husband John of Lakewood, her sister Jean McHale of Whiting, and her cherished grandchildren Michelle Cavalieri, Morgan Milko and husband Rich, and Mark Cavalieri and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Graveside Service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Catharine's Cemetery 1000 W. Chicago Blvd., Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020