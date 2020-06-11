Lois A. "Sam" Fleming
Wall Twp. - Lois A. Fleming, 72 of Wall Township passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her devoted family at her bedside.
"Sam" as she was affectionately known to all who knew and loved her was born in Bayonne, and raised in Miami Beach, Florida before returning to Wall Township 50 years ago. She was a member of Temple Beth Miriam, Long Branch for many years.
Throughout her life Sam was a true dog lover, with a special fondness for Great Danes and her boy Max.
A few of her favorite things were her love of Pier Beach in Spring Lake, and the many lifelong friends she made while there.
Her kindness and love for her family and friends was unparalleled and those that knew her felt that same way towards her.
Her lifelong love of the beach was only surpassed by the love she had for her husband John, her daughter Alissa, son in law Joe and her granddaughter Harper.
Sam was predeceased by her father Gilbert Frank and brother Gilbert Frank Jr, surviving to mourn this terrible loss is her devoted family; husband John J. Fleming, daughter Alissa Fleming Boyne and husband Joseph Boyne of Tinton Falls, cherished granddaughter Harper Boyne, her mother Hildred ( nee Goldstein ) Frank of Houston, TX, her sisters, Nancy Weinstein of LaQuinta, CA and Marilyn Watkins and husband David of Houston, TX, her brothers in law, Gerald Fleming of Spring Lake, Vincent Fleming of Bradley Beach, and Kevin Fleming of Wall Twp., and her sisters in law, Millie Fraley and husband Paul of Point Pleasant and Karin Fleming of Montclair, and her best friend Mickey O'Hagan of West End, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her families wishes, a private committal will take place and a celebration of a life well lived will be announced when life returns to normal.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the funeral arrangements.
To offer condolences to the Fleming family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Wall Twp. - Lois A. Fleming, 72 of Wall Township passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her devoted family at her bedside.
"Sam" as she was affectionately known to all who knew and loved her was born in Bayonne, and raised in Miami Beach, Florida before returning to Wall Township 50 years ago. She was a member of Temple Beth Miriam, Long Branch for many years.
Throughout her life Sam was a true dog lover, with a special fondness for Great Danes and her boy Max.
A few of her favorite things were her love of Pier Beach in Spring Lake, and the many lifelong friends she made while there.
Her kindness and love for her family and friends was unparalleled and those that knew her felt that same way towards her.
Her lifelong love of the beach was only surpassed by the love she had for her husband John, her daughter Alissa, son in law Joe and her granddaughter Harper.
Sam was predeceased by her father Gilbert Frank and brother Gilbert Frank Jr, surviving to mourn this terrible loss is her devoted family; husband John J. Fleming, daughter Alissa Fleming Boyne and husband Joseph Boyne of Tinton Falls, cherished granddaughter Harper Boyne, her mother Hildred ( nee Goldstein ) Frank of Houston, TX, her sisters, Nancy Weinstein of LaQuinta, CA and Marilyn Watkins and husband David of Houston, TX, her brothers in law, Gerald Fleming of Spring Lake, Vincent Fleming of Bradley Beach, and Kevin Fleming of Wall Twp., and her sisters in law, Millie Fraley and husband Paul of Point Pleasant and Karin Fleming of Montclair, and her best friend Mickey O'Hagan of West End, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her families wishes, a private committal will take place and a celebration of a life well lived will be announced when life returns to normal.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the funeral arrangements.
To offer condolences to the Fleming family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.