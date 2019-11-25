Services
Atlantic Highlands - Lois Harrison, 82, Atlantic Highlands, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Care One at King James in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Lois was born on January 11, 1937, first born with her twin, Richard D. Harrison. She lived in Leonardo and was a communicant of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She entered the Novitiate of The sisters of St. Francis at Stella Niagra, New York in 1958 but had to leave after her health problems developed.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, Anna Marie and Harry, her twin Richard, and her brother Carl.

She is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Shirley), Harry (Cassey), Jack; sister, Nancy Warth; sister-in-law, Florence Harrison , and her niece and nephew. We will miss your sweet smile, Lois.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8:00 am at St. Agnes Church, Center Ave. Atlantic Highlands. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
