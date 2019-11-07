|
|
Lois Ann Stevens
Jackson - Lois Ann Stevens, 70, of Jackson passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Elizabeth, grew up in Rahway and Linden, and had lived in Manalapan before settling in Jackson in 2006. While attending college at Kean University, she met her husband Gregory. Lois was a Third Grade Teacher at the Clark Mills School in Manalapan for 37 years, where she obtained Teacher of the Year, before retiring in 2005. She had a lasting imprint on many of her students, some of who went out of their way to seek her out over the years, and went on to become lawyers, doctors, and teachers. Lois truly enjoyed sitting on the beach with her friends and a good book. Above all else, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family and caring for her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Evelyn Katz. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gregory Stevens; daughter, Melissa Tice and her husband, Christopher of Freehold Township; son, Brian Stevens and his wife, Becky of Wall; twin grandchildren, Ashleigh and Michael; sister, Janet Jackson of Florida; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524) Freehold Township on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with her Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019