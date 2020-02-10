|
|
Lois C. Santillo
Toms River - Lois (nee Cecere) C. Santillo, 94, of Toms River passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and the kindness she showed to everyone who knew and loved her. Her constant smile and enduring sense of goodness brightened the lives of everyone she came in contact with.
Predeceased by her husband John in 1996 and Devoted mother of John (wife Linda), Diane (wife Kathy Lou), Steven, and James (Lauren Denoma). Adoring Grandmother of Samantha, John Zach, Paige, Julia, and Ryan. Loving Sister-in-law of Patricia Santillo and Beloved Aunt of Kathleen and Gus Slotman (and family), John and Mary O'Beirne (and family), Edward and Lori Santillo, Michael and Susan Santillo (and family). Also survived by many caring friends and cousins.
Lois was born on December 2, 1925 and was raised on John Street in Newark, NJ. She was part of the Greatest Generation and had so many wonderful memories of growing up in the old First ward of Newark. As a child, she spent her summers in Asbury Park and in 1955 she married her childhood sweetheart, John. They raised their four children in South Orange, NJ. Known as a "mother" to all the children in and around Varsity Road, she always made sure the neighborhood kids were fed and had enough water. She later worked and retired from the Maplewood Town Hall in the Tax Department.
Lois truly enjoyed being the host of many holiday celebrations. She was most happy when surrounded by family and friends with lots of noise and mayhem. She was known for her delicious cooking and special recipes which she learned from her mother. She was always happy to share the recipes, but with one "missing" ingredient. Through the years, she loved parties with her cousins and especially enjoyed family vacations in Wildwood Crest with her sister, Marie, and her family. Lois always had a passion for art and music and as a young adult was a singer and recorded a song. She would often be heard singing "Chicago" as she went about her daily life. She painted many works which highlighted her journey through life. She always had a passion for reading and spending time decorating her home. Memories of Lois will always be cherished by her family and friends who have had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the funeral home. Committal services will follow at the chapel in the BG William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ocean of Love for Children with Cancer and mailed to 1709 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08753 (www.oceanoflove.org)
For further information or to post a tribute online, please visit www.deliafhuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020