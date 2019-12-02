Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wawrzeniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak Obituary
Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak

Moss Point - Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak, age 80, of Moss Point passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 . She was born December 28, 1938 in Jackson, New Jersey and has been a resident of Moss Point since 2013. Lois was one of eight children born to the late Harry Regg and Beatrice Alley Regg. She was a loving homemaker and devoted her life to her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Francis Thomas Wawrzeniak; brother, Harry Regg.

Lois is survived by her one son and three daughters, Peter Palatucci (Joy), Merritt Island, FL; Nancy McClain (Patrick ), Moss Point; Betty Palatucci, Toms River, NJ; Mary Hartmann (Jay), Appomattox, VA; two brothers and four sisters, Richie Regg (Cathy) Donald Regg, both of New Jersey; Doris Tofeland, Minnesota; Beatrice Regg, Arcadia, FL; Dinah Layne, Illinois; Linda Prendimano, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 21, great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 3:00-5:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will begin at 5:00pm with Rev. Kenny Springle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to assist with others under hospice care to Encompass Health, 11703 Highland Circle, Gulfport, MS 39503.(228-374-4434)

You may send condolences to her family at

www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -