|
|
Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak
Moss Point - Lois Dorothy Wawrzeniak, age 80, of Moss Point passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 . She was born December 28, 1938 in Jackson, New Jersey and has been a resident of Moss Point since 2013. Lois was one of eight children born to the late Harry Regg and Beatrice Alley Regg. She was a loving homemaker and devoted her life to her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Francis Thomas Wawrzeniak; brother, Harry Regg.
Lois is survived by her one son and three daughters, Peter Palatucci (Joy), Merritt Island, FL; Nancy McClain (Patrick ), Moss Point; Betty Palatucci, Toms River, NJ; Mary Hartmann (Jay), Appomattox, VA; two brothers and four sisters, Richie Regg (Cathy) Donald Regg, both of New Jersey; Doris Tofeland, Minnesota; Beatrice Regg, Arcadia, FL; Dinah Layne, Illinois; Linda Prendimano, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 21, great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 3:00-5:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will begin at 5:00pm with Rev. Kenny Springle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to assist with others under hospice care to Encompass Health, 11703 Highland Circle, Gulfport, MS 39503.(228-374-4434)
You may send condolences to her family at
www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019