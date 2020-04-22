|
Lois G. Roche
Lakewood - Lois G. Roche, 67, of Lakewood passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Farmingdale and was a lifelong resident of Brick Township until her retirement when she settled in Lakewood. Lois attended school in Brick from kindergarten through high school. After earning her degree, she was fortunate to then become a teacher in the same school district she had attended retiring in 2008. Lois enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved going to the beach; Manasquan Beach being her favorite. Above all else, Lois treasured her family and will be missed dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Kathryn Amalfa. Lois is survived by her husband, Vincent T. Roche; sons, Michael Burns and his wife, Jamie, and Justin Burns and his wife, Angelica; granddaughter, Brielle Rose Burns; siblings, Donald Amalfa and his wife, Janice, and Carol Gundel and her husband, Frank; niece, Kaitlyn Gundel; and nephew, Kristofer Gundel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the immediate family. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. To leave condolence messages for the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020