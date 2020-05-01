Lois M. Dashkavich



Navesink - 1925 - 2020 Lois Mary Dashkavich, 94, of Navesink, NJ passed away on April 23rd, 2020 at Bay Side Manor in Keansburg. Born on December 10, 1925 in Little Silver, NJ. Lois resided in Navesink, NJ with her late husband John Dashkavich. In 1943 she graduated Middletown High School, 1947 became a registered nurse through Monmouth Memorial Hospital, 1974 earned her Bachelor of Arts from Jersey City State College, 1983 earned Masters of Arts from Montclair State College. She enlisted in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, later she went on to work as a nursing administrator at Riverview Medical Center until she retired. Lois loved traveling and working on her family genealogy. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and remained a lifelong learner.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Dashkavich, her parents Walter and Mary Sodon, her sister Elizabeth Mclaughlin and her late husband William, and her brother Robert Sodon his wife Rosemary. She is survived by her brother Jack Sodon and his late wife Carol and her 2 sisters Nancy Hueston and her husband Jack and Helen Black and her late husband George, also Lois's daughter Linda Supienski and her husband Vincent and 3 children; Jim Homiak and his wife Janine, Alyson Sheehan and her husband Brian, Lauren Aravich and her husband Kenneth, also Lois's son John Daskavich Jr. and wife Charlotte and his 2 children Craig Dashkavich and his wife Christina and Jana Armbruster and her husband Robert.



Lois also has 16 great grandchildren; Paulina and Patrick Homiak, Meghan, Shannon, Gavin and Brayden Sheehan, Jonathan, Luke, Jake, Kevin, Emilly and Ava Aravich, Connor and Colin Dashkavich, Jordan and Evan Armbruster.



Due to current restrictions Lois's service and burial will take place at a later date. She will eventually be buried at All Saints Cemetery in Navesink, NJ alongside her husband John.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store