Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Maxmilian Kolbe R.C. Church
130 St, Maxmilian Ln.
Berkeley Twp., NJ
View Map
Berkeley Twp - Lois M. Kamienski, 88, of Berkeley Twp. died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home. Lois worked at RCA, Harrison, NJ for many years before retiring. Born in Kearny, she resided in Nutley before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1993. Lois was a parishioner of St. Maxmilian Kolbe R.C. Church and belonged to the Women's club of Holiday City West. Lois was predeceased by her husband Clifford in 2014. She is survived by 2 daughters Carol Kamienski of Albrightsville, PA and Lynn Finnegan of Mahwah. Visitation 8-9am Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30am at St. Maxmilian Kolbe R.C. Church, 130 St, Maxmilian Ln., Berkeley Twp. followed by interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the , P.O. Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057 or Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019
