Lois M. Schoeck
Island Heights - Lois M. Schoeck, age 80, avid teacher and environmental educator, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.
Born and raised in Newark, she graduated from Barringer High School, received a BA degree from Glassboro State College and an MS degree from Indiana University.
Lois taught in West Orange, Bloomfield, South Brunswick as well as at the Conservation and Environmental Studies Center in Whitesbog. She retired from the Berkeley Township School District in 2006 after thirty-four years of service. In addition to teaching fifth grade, she was the Stokes Coordinator for the HM Potter School and 1991-92 "Teacher of the Year".
During her lifetime, Lois enjoyed working at summer residential camps and was the Recreation Director in Island Heights for several years. She was an American Red Cross certified Water Safety Instructor. As a recreational bowler she was President of the Ladies Independent League at Berkeley Lanes. She also served as a board member of the Association of Blauvelt Descendants.
As an outstanding educator, Lois was a member of Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was past president of the NJ Environmental Educators Association, chairperson of the NJEA Environmental Education Committee and chairperson of the Cattus Island Advisors Council.
Upon retirement, Lois became the co-founder and advisor to the Potter Creek Crusaders, an after-school group of 6th graders dedicated to protecting their local environment. She shared her knowledge of the environment and her photographic skills with students and colleagues, resulting in several publications of their work.
Lois was the only child of Helen and George Schoeck. She is survived by her cousins, Richard Gaugler, Margaret Swartzbaugh, Andrew Gaugler, Roberta Conner, Joanne Sweet and their families, her good friend Betty Pennell, her godson Andrew Parks, her extended family, and many friends and associates.
Visitation hours will be held 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at "The family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral service will be held 7:00pm on Friday night at the funeral home. Burial will take place Saturday March 7, 2020 at East Ridgelawn Cemetery located in Clifton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an environmental program of your choosing.
May the Forest be with you.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020