Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Lois R. Lange

Long Branch - Lois R. Lange, age 74 of Long Branch, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Mrs. Lange was born and raised in Long Branch and was a life resident.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Rose Brockriede. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Fred Lange; two daughters, Lisa Smith and her husband Kenneth Sr., Kelly Lange and her husband Eddie Bohn and two grandchildren, Kathleen and Kenneth, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 10 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
