Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Scott Obituary
Lois Scott

Lakewood - Lois Scott, age 84, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on January 9, 2020. Lois was a secretary for many years and retired from Riverview Hospital. Since caregiving was her nature, she also selflessly cared for several family members and friends over the years. With a passion for music, Lois was an active member of Sweet Adelines for over 50 years. She was also a valued participant in the bocce and shuffleboard clubs at Leisure Village.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Karen, Susan and Robin; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brothers Norris, Geoff and Ken Frost; and many beloved family and friends.

Her kind and generous spirit made an impact on those she touched. To know Lois was to love her; she will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

Immediate services are not planned. A Celebration of Life will be held early Spring. Please contact family for details.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -