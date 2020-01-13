|
Lois Scott
Lakewood - Lois Scott, age 84, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on January 9, 2020. Lois was a secretary for many years and retired from Riverview Hospital. Since caregiving was her nature, she also selflessly cared for several family members and friends over the years. With a passion for music, Lois was an active member of Sweet Adelines for over 50 years. She was also a valued participant in the bocce and shuffleboard clubs at Leisure Village.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Karen, Susan and Robin; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brothers Norris, Geoff and Ken Frost; and many beloved family and friends.
Her kind and generous spirit made an impact on those she touched. To know Lois was to love her; she will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Immediate services are not planned. A Celebration of Life will be held early Spring. Please contact family for details.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020