Lois Silverstone Horn
Madison, CT - Lois Silverstone Horn, 95, formerly of West Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side.
Lois was born in Brooklyn, NY. The daughter of Ida and Isadare Silverstone. Lois married Dr. Maney Horn a Long Branch dentist and they settled in West Long Branch.
Lois is survived by her son Andy Horn and his wife Debby of Ocean and her daughter JoAnn Horn Maynard and her partner Graeme Keeping of Madison, Ct. Also surviving are her grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Ayme Horn Aiello and her husband Antonio and Jonathan Horn and his wife Ali.
Lois was blessed with four beautiful and very loving great grandchildren - Oliver and Matty Aiello and Halston and Legend Horn.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, May 22nd at 1:00pm at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 3351 Rt.33, Neptune City, NJ. Please consider donations to: Wag on Inn Rescue PO Box 221 Oakhurst, NJ 07755 or Veterinary Cancer Center 129 Glover Ave. Norwalk, Ct. 06850.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019