Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chesed Shel Ames Cemetery
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Fuchs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Fuchs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Fuchs Obituary
Lola Fuchs

Ocean - Lola Fuchs died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. She was 91.

Born in Oswiecim, Poland, she resided in Israel until 1963 when she immigrated to the United States. A Holocaust survivor, she met her husband, David, in a British detention camp in Cypress and moved to Israel. She was a matriarch and will always be remembered as the center of her family.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, David, in January of 1994; her sister, Gusta Gelman; and her brothers, Jacob and Avrum Silbiger.

Surviving are her children: Elka Elshtein and her husband Jakob of Ocean, NJ, Miriam Cohen and her husband Clifford of Orlando, FL, and Isaac Fuchs of Ocean, NJ; 5 grandchildren: Efrat and her husband Oren, Ronit, Tali, Joshua, and Rebecca and her fiancé Andrew; and 5 great-grandchildren: Jayda, David, Adam, Simon, and Hannah.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1PM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Chesed Shel Ames Cemetery, Neptune.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lola's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -