|
|
Lola Fuchs
Ocean - Lola Fuchs died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. She was 91.
Born in Oswiecim, Poland, she resided in Israel until 1963 when she immigrated to the United States. A Holocaust survivor, she met her husband, David, in a British detention camp in Cypress and moved to Israel. She was a matriarch and will always be remembered as the center of her family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, David, in January of 1994; her sister, Gusta Gelman; and her brothers, Jacob and Avrum Silbiger.
Surviving are her children: Elka Elshtein and her husband Jakob of Ocean, NJ, Miriam Cohen and her husband Clifford of Orlando, FL, and Isaac Fuchs of Ocean, NJ; 5 grandchildren: Efrat and her husband Oren, Ronit, Tali, Joshua, and Rebecca and her fiancé Andrew; and 5 great-grandchildren: Jayda, David, Adam, Simon, and Hannah.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1PM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Highway 35, Ocean, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Chesed Shel Ames Cemetery, Neptune.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lola's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019