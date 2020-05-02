Lola Mae Adolf
Lola Mae Adolf

Atlantic Highlands - Lola Mae Adolf, 89 of Atlantic Highlands passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Services are not possible at this time, but she will be remembered and celebrated in the hearts of all who knew her. As of Tuesday, May 5,2020 a full obituary and memorial donation information will be available at johnpcondonfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
