Lonnie George Routhier



Howell - Lonnie George Routhier, 66, of Howell, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on October 27, 2020. He was born in 1954 to parents Gerard Routhier and Clara Routhier (nee Colao) in Niagara Falls, New York and graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School in 1972.



Lonnie is survived by his adoring wife of 38 years Jamie (nee Kovacs), apple-of-his-eye-daughter, Lindsay and his four-legged furry son Brody; sisters, Jolie Routhier-Vela and Kolette Kreuzer [Christopher]; brothers, Rodney (predeceased), Jerry [Linda], Mark, Jack [Amy], Randy [Sara], and Todd [Sue]; sister-in-law Donna Golden [Bernie]; brother -in-law, James Kovacs; brother-in-law, Glen Kovacs; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and innumerable friends, neighbors, and co-workers.



Lonnie was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and brother. He was an accomplished carpenter and landscape artist who was always generous with his time and talents.



A life-long New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan, Lonnie also enjoyed traveling, cooking, golfing, fishing, and the annual family summer vacations. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter, his impeccable movie imitations, and his wise and humorous sayings.



Lonnie has left an indelible soft spot within us all. He will be forever in our hearts.



A memorial gathering will be held at Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.









