|
|
Lora Jo Anderson
Colts Neck - Lora Jo Lannon Anderson, "LJ," 85, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Colts Neck surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4th, 1933, Lora Jo was raised in Villanova, Pennsylvania before moving to Manhattan, New York where she met and married Charles J. Anderson, Jr. Together, they settled in Rumson, New Jersey.
LJ was actively involved with many Monmouth County, NJ charities, was an avid bridge player, loved the challenge of the daily NY Times crossword puzzle, enjoyed cooking, and conversing with friends about politics and worldly news.
LJ was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles J. "Chuck" Anderson, Jr. and her parents, Robert J. and Helen M. Lannon. Surviving is her daughter, Marcia D. Anderson and son-in-law, Nicholas S. Pizzonia of Colts Neck, sister-in-law, Patricia Tozzer and several nieces and nephews.
Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements. LJ was a passionate animal lover and a supporter of the Monmouth County SPCA. Memorial donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 or online monmouthcountyspca.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019