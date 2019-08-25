|
|
Lorain S. Hartnett
Englewood, FL - Lorain S. Hartnett, age 86, passed on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Lorain moved to the Englewood area from New Jersey in 1994 after her retirement as a School Business Administrator for the Red Bank Public Schools, having held that office for fifteen years. She also served the school district of Matawan-Aberdeen, Mountain Lakes and the City of Passaic over the period of her thirty-year career in public service.
Lorain was born in Bayonne, NJ on October 20, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Mary Slivocka.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of fifty-three years: Robert in 2006 a son, Brian in 2002, and a sister Anna Dunn in 2009.
Survivors include her son: Neil (Pamela) Hartnett of Barnegat, New Jersey; one grandson: Brain Hartnett of Tampa, Florida; two nieces, Deborah Goss of Orange, California and Dr. Lori Dunn of Cape Coral, Florida.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City Florida, 34224. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Outreach Ministry in memory of Lorain Hartnett.
