Lorene J. Shappirio
Tinton Falls - Lorene J. Shappirio, 87 of Tinton Falls, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Lorene was born and raised in Simcoe, Ontario Canada. She received a Bachelors degree in nursing from McMaster University before traveling to the United States to earn a Masters degree from the University of Michigan. While attending school in Ann Arbor, she met the love of her life, the late Joel R. Shappirio. They later moved to New Jersey and became active members of the Township of Ocean community while raising their family.
Lorene was a Senior Selling Executive for Abraham and Strauss and then went on to become a Senior Account Executive at the American Vitamin Company. Later in life, she returned to her medical passion by working as a receptionist for a local doctor until retiring at age 80. In retirement, she ran her own business, Queen Lorene, selling her homemade quilts, breads, and jams, often picking the fruit for these items straight from local farms. She loved gardening, watching her birds, traveling here and abroad, wine tasting, Michigan football, Mets baseball, family and her grandchildren.
Lorene is survived by her brother Larry S. Lefler of Indio California and his wife Karen, her son, Paul Shappirio and his wife Michelle of Tinton Falls, her daughter Victoria Lewis and her hus- band, John of Harleysville, PA, and her daughter Jennifer Fisler and her husband Robert of Fair Haven, NJ. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, John, Amanda, and Logan.
Visitation and Funeral Services will be private followed by burial in the Shappirio family plot in Fairview Cemetery,Middletown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
