Lorene J. Shappirio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene J. Shappirio

Tinton Falls - Lorene J. Shappirio, 87 of Tinton Falls, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Lorene was born and raised in Simcoe, Ontario Canada. She received a Bachelors degree in nursing from McMaster University before traveling to the United States to earn a Masters degree from the University of Michigan. While attending school in Ann Arbor, she met the love of her life, the late Joel R. Shappirio. They later moved to New Jersey and became active members of the Township of Ocean community while raising their family.

Lorene was a Senior Selling Executive for Abraham and Strauss and then went on to become a Senior Account Executive at the American Vitamin Company. Later in life, she returned to her medical passion by working as a receptionist for a local doctor until retiring at age 80. In retirement, she ran her own business, Queen Lorene, selling her homemade quilts, breads, and jams, often picking the fruit for these items straight from local farms. She loved gardening, watching her birds, traveling here and abroad, wine tasting, Michigan football, Mets baseball, family and her grandchildren.

Lorene is survived by her brother Larry S. Lefler of Indio California and his wife Karen, her son, Paul Shappirio and his wife Michelle of Tinton Falls, her daughter Victoria Lewis and her hus- band, John of Harleysville, PA, and her daughter Jennifer Fisler and her husband Robert of Fair Haven, NJ. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren, John, Amanda, and Logan.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be private followed by burial in the Shappirio family plot in Fairview Cemetery,Middletown.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved