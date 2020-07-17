1/
Lorenzo A. Jones
Lorenzo A. Jones

Long Branch - Lorenzo A. Jones departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Hopkins, SC on January 1, 1948 to Allen and Ella Mae Jones, and resided in Hopkins, SC until moving to Long Branch in 1963.

Lorenzo graduated from Long Branch Senior High School on 1965, was drafted into the military service and served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Lorenzo worked a number of jobs. His career was a Parts Manager at Dogde/Chrsyler dealerships, and he also enjoyed working as a Bartender at the "Off Broadway".

Lorenzo was predeceased by his mother, Ella Mae Fisher, and his father, Allen Jones. He leaves to mourn a son, Corlis Taylor of CA, three sisters, A. Lavone Caldwell of Decatur, GA. Daisy Baptiste (Gabriel) of Severn, MD and Teresa Wyche (Trevis) of Neptune; one brother, Ronald Jones (Michele) of Jonesboro, GA; The Beltons (first cousins of So.Car.); a special friend, Rachel Robinson of Long Branch; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family (his buddies at the American Legion and the VFW).




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
