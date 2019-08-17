Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Calcagni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta C. Calcagni


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta C. Calcagni Obituary
Loretta C. Calcagni

Toms River - Loretta C. Calcagni passed peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter, Sharyn and her son-in-law Lou.

Born on July 16, 1922 to Flora and James Uricchio in Clifton, NJ.

Loretta was predeceased by her parents Flora and James Uricchio and her brother Pvt. Frank Uricchio and her great-grand baby Kamryn Cartnick.

Surviving are her loving daughter Sharyn Cartnick and her favorite (and only) son-in-law

Deacon Louis Cartnick. Her four grandsons and their wives: Louis J. & Kerri Cartnick of

Cranford, Dr. Gregory & Jessica Cartnick of Point Pleasant Beach, Capt. Thomas &

Marian Cartnick of Jackson and James & Janeen Cartnick of Toms River. Her precious

great- grand children Zakhary, Makayla, Thomas, Jack, Christopher, Emma, Annie,

Joseph, Julia and James.

Loretta graduated from Clifton High School and worked at Fostman Mills. During her life she opened and operated two answering services in Paterson & Montclair and a fabric shop, The Pin Cushion in Beachwood. She was a sale representative for Sharp Electronics, Zaksons Clothing Store and a receptionist for Dr. Lutton and also office manager for her son-in-law, Dr. Louis Cartnick both in Toms River.

Visiting will be Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now