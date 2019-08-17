|
Loretta C. Calcagni
Toms River - Loretta C. Calcagni passed peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter, Sharyn and her son-in-law Lou.
Born on July 16, 1922 to Flora and James Uricchio in Clifton, NJ.
Loretta was predeceased by her parents Flora and James Uricchio and her brother Pvt. Frank Uricchio and her great-grand baby Kamryn Cartnick.
Surviving are her loving daughter Sharyn Cartnick and her favorite (and only) son-in-law
Deacon Louis Cartnick. Her four grandsons and their wives: Louis J. & Kerri Cartnick of
Cranford, Dr. Gregory & Jessica Cartnick of Point Pleasant Beach, Capt. Thomas &
Marian Cartnick of Jackson and James & Janeen Cartnick of Toms River. Her precious
great- grand children Zakhary, Makayla, Thomas, Jack, Christopher, Emma, Annie,
Joseph, Julia and James.
Loretta graduated from Clifton High School and worked at Fostman Mills. During her life she opened and operated two answering services in Paterson & Montclair and a fabric shop, The Pin Cushion in Beachwood. She was a sale representative for Sharp Electronics, Zaksons Clothing Store and a receptionist for Dr. Lutton and also office manager for her son-in-law, Dr. Louis Cartnick both in Toms River.
Visiting will be Sunday 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 17, 2019