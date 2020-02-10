|
Loretta C. Sueiro
Loretta C. Sueiro, 92, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Manhattan, NY, she lived in Hazlet, NJ, before moving to Toms River 25 years ago.
Loretta worked at Fort Monmouth for the United States Army, as a secretary, for 15 years before retiring. She cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed countless Atlantic City trips with them. She was an avid fan of The New York Yankees and attended as many games as she could.
Loretta is predeceased by her son-in-law, Nelson Philpot and former husband, Joseph Sueiro.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Duffield and her husband, Edward, of Manchester, Susan Shirak, of Berkeley, Joanne Middleton and her husband, David, of Wall, Stacey Philpot, of Manchester, and Joseph Sueiro Jr., of Toms River; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Koble RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Interment to follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital in Loretta Sueiro's name. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020