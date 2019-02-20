|
|
Loretta D. Morris
Brick - Loretta D. Morris, 74 of Brick passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Queens Village, NY and lived in Cliffwood Beach, NJ before moving to Brick NJ in 1973.
Surviving is her husband Joseph Morris, two sons Joseph and William Morris; two daughters and sons-in- law Anita Coppinger and James and Susan Ericksen and Bill ; her sister Eileen Chichester; seven grandchildren Megan, Daniel, Sean, Victoria, Amanda, Jared, and Chloe; two great grandchildren Anastasia and Leslie, also many nieces , nephews, family and friends who loved her.
Visitation will be Thursday February 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A funeral service will be held Friday February 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arc of Ocean County www.arcocean.org in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019