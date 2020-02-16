Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
(908) 245-1558
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:45 AM
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Roselle Park, NJ
Loretta Joan Iungerman

Loretta Joan Iungerman Obituary
Loretta Joan Iungerman

Roselle Park - Loretta Joan Iungerman, (nee Crotty), 101, of Roselle Park, NJ passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020.

Funeral is from the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave., Roselle Park, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:45am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Assumption in Roselle Park at 10am. Interment will follow to Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.

For online condolences to the family please go to www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be on Wednesday 3:30 to 8:30pm.

Born in Bayonne, NJ, Loretta lived in Roselle Park for 67 years.

She was a member of the Casano Center, Roselle Park Seniors, the Rosary Altar Society of Church of the Assumption and a volunteer for the Nutrition Program and Sherman School Kindergarten. Loretta enjoyed a very active life.

Loretta is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph F. Iungerman and 3 cherished grandsons; Johnny, Jack, and Gregory.

Surviving are 10 loving children; Greg (Carole), Joseph (Vinnie), Kevin (Mary Jane), Loretta Sclafani (Steven), Anita Hokanson (Carl); Owen, Peggy Christen (Art), Stacie Kurzynowski (Mike), Karen Muller (Ed Nasta) and Brian (Mary Kay), 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Center for Hope Hospice in Elizabeth or in Memphis, TN (stjude.org/memorial).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
