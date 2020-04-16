|
Loretta Robinson
North Plainfield - Loretta Robinson, 74, passed away on March 31, 2020.
She was the third of four children born to the late Edward & Adrian Robinson.
Loretta grew up in and Graduated from Asbury Park HS, NJ and spent her adult life in North Plainfield, NJ. She retired from AT&T where she worked as a District Manager for many years.
Loretta leaves a loving family who cherishes her memory including her sister Eddie M. Newland, Harold Robinson and Edward Robinson (deceased) in addition to, six nephews (one deceased), two nieces, and multiple grandnieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, Loretta will be laid to rest at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2020